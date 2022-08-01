Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. We’ll have to wait largely for the afternoon before we see any scattered storms take shape in our skies.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start out the door with temperatures in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably and keep the umbrellas nearby for an afternoon chance at a storm. We’ll warm up fast, into the upper 80s by late morning. Highs today reach the low 90s for most away from the coast. And where we have the most heat will help set up the sea breeze and daytime heating storms.

They’ll start up near the coast in the early afternoon and drift inland into the late afternoon. I’m only expecting a few storms to actually develop. However, like days prior, if you happen to catch it, it’ll be a significant downpour and lightning storm. Only about 30% of the Panhandle will see the afternoon storm today.

Rain chances this week increase heading into tomorrow and Wednesday. Widely scattered storms will be anticipated into the midday and afternoons as our ridge of high pressure loosens its grip on our skies.

The ridge builds back in over the late week forecast to bring down rain chances to a stray storm Thursday and Friday. Again, even though rain chances may be low on some days, that doesn’t mean they won’t develop, just lower coverage of storms across the Panhandle. Any storm that does develop will be capable of producing heavy rains and frequent lightning this week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few afternoon storms around for about 30% of the Panhandle. Highs today top out in the low 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits outside of a storm. Your 7 Day Forecast has those afternoon storms increasing in coverage over Tuesday and Wednesday before waning into the late week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.