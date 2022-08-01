Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple

Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation(WTVY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.

Thurman is currently being held in the Houston County Jail but Is expected to be extradited back to Holmes County. Dothan Police received a missing persons report on July 11 for Terry and Bell. The two were last seen leaving a Dothan motel on July 8.

Holmes County received info from Dothan Police on Thursday that prompted the search of the property on Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay. Human remains were found buried on the property through the work of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs and the work of multiple agencies.

Police believe the remains are Terry and Bell; however, a positive identification will be made by the Florida state medical examiner’s office.

Other persons of interest were taken into custody Friday night in Dothan. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Copyright 2022 WTVY . All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Dothan Police Department are investigating a...
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan PD investigating double homicide
We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group...
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition
Investigators have already identified dozens involved, but now they’re looking for those...
Investigation continues for illegal open house party at $8 million Watercolor home
One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say

Latest News

Pedestrian safety in Florida
Pedestrian safety in Florida
generic crash
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
Heat Safety Tips
Heat dangers shouldn’t be ignored as temps remain high
Terra Bella Soaps and Such business owner Yaroslava Snitsar is helping Ukraine.
Ukrainian business owner continues to help Ukraine during war