Pedestrian safety in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Florida has been ranked 2nd as the deadliest state for pedestrian accidents, that’s according to a study done by Smart Growth America.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers tell NewsChannel 7 they want you to remain safe and want pedestrians and drivers both to make it to their destination safely.

This means whether you are a local or a tourist if you plan on crossing any of the roads in town be sure to use a crosswalk and pay attention

“Crosswalk safety and pedestrian safety is a big part of what we do. We cannot stress enough to make sure before you are crossing the roads you are looking and paying attention to where you are at,” Jacob Moore, FHP, said.

Whether you are traveling during the day or at night always make sure you are paying attention to the roadway.

“Pedestrian and bicycle fatalities are some of the worst and most difficult that we as law enforcement have to respond to because it’s hard for the families to understand why it may have happened,” Moore said. “It is just part of it for us and we really stress for people to pay attention and make sure they are aware of their surroundings”

If you have plans to walk to your destination at night. Troopers advise that you wear bright-colored clothing and use crosswalks if you plan on crossing the roadways.

Also, if you are traveling by bike during the nighttime hours be sure to wear bright-colored clothing, and have reflectors and light on your bike as well.

