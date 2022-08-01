Ukrainian business owner continues to help Ukraine during war

Small business owner continues to help Ukraine
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Ukrainian isn’t giving up on her efforts to help her home country.

“It’s still war,” Terra Bella Soaps and Such business owner Yaroslava Snitsar said. “For people who are saying it’s no war, it’s not true, go and visit. We still have orphans. We still have dead people. We have kids without limbs. We have broken families and broken cities.”

That’s why she is encouraging the public to help her cause.

“We continue to purchase and donate,” Snitsar said. “This is what continues to help. I have several links that you can connect not just to my city but to Ukraine in general, and military and stuff. It’s very easy to find those links. I can post them to my page once again and you can help whenever you can when you can.”

She also received an update on how her home city of Vinnytsia is doing after it was severely bombed earlier this month.

“The civic center is going to be demolished,” Snitsar said. “We had two more deaths in the hospital. We had several people transported to different countries for treatment because we simply couldn’t do it.”

Snitsar said she will continue to donate money from her business to Ukraine for as long as needed.

You can visit her at the Market at St. Andrews every Saturday at Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Her hand-made products are also sold online.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Dothan Police Department are investigating a...
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan PD investigating double homicide
We know all about the relaxed, beach lifestyle here on the Emerald Coast and one national group...
Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition
Investigators have already identified dozens involved, but now they’re looking for those...
Investigation continues for illegal open house party at $8 million Watercolor home
One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say

Latest News

Pedestrian safety in Florida
Pedestrian safety in Florida
generic crash
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
Heat Safety Tips
Heat dangers shouldn’t be ignored as temps remain high
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple