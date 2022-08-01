Ukrainian business owner continues to help Ukraine during war

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Ukrainian isn’t giving up on her efforts to help her home country.

“It’s still war,” Terra Bella Soaps and Such business owner Yaroslava Snitsar said. “For people who are saying it’s no war, it’s not true, go and visit. We still have orphans. We still have dead people. We have kids without limbs. We have broken families and broken cities.”

That’s why she is encouraging the public to help her cause.

“We continue to purchase and donate,” Snitsar said. “This is what continues to help. I have several links that you can connect not just to my city but to Ukraine in general, and military and stuff. It’s very easy to find those links. I can post them to my page once again and you can help whenever you can when you can.”

She also received an update on how her home city of Vinnytsia is doing after it was severely bombed earlier this month.

“The civic center is going to be demolished,” Snitsar said. “We had two more deaths in the hospital. We had several people transported to different countries for treatment because we simply couldn’t do it.”

Snitsar said she will continue to donate money from her business to Ukraine for as long as needed.

You can visit her at the Market at St. Andrews every Saturday at Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Her hand-made products are also sold online.

