Washington County commissioner, Allen Joyner, dies at age 66

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Allen Steve Joyner, 66, of Chipley, passed away surrounded by family on July 31st, 2022. Joyner was born on March 11, 1956 in Escambia county.

According to Washington County officials, he owned and operated several businesses throughout Jackson and Washington Counties including J&J Service Center, The Auto Clinic, Beall Tire, and TLS Development.

Officials say Joyner had a passion for antique cars, spending time outdoors, and spending times with his loved ones. He also attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley.

Joyner served as the Washington County Administrator and a County Commissioner.

Washington County officials tell us he is survived by his wife, mother, daughter, grandchild, brother and two in-laws, as well as six nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church on Thursday, August 4th at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3rd at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can be made in Joyner’s memory.

