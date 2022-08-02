Authorities are investigating fire at Parker Inn

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City of Parker law enforcement and first responders are currently investigating after a fire broke out at the Parker Inn on E Hwy. 98 Monday evening.

Officials with the Parker Fire Department tell NewsChannel 7 several rooms caught fire. An official with the fire department told us they won’t be releasing any more information at this time due to “another situation.”

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the Parker Police Department for more information on any possible investigation and are waiting to hear back.

We will continue to update you when we know more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.