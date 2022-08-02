Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.

Officials say Famularo made threats to kill the babysitter before running away. When he was confronted by deputies, he jumped into Mill Creek Bayou to avoid arrest.

A resident spotted Famularo in their backyard and called 911. He then reportedly ran again and jumped back into Mill Creek Bayou.

BCSO Lieutenant Crosby and Corporal Willoughby quickly entered the water and took Famularo into custody.

Members of the BCSO Aviation Unit, Jail, Warrants, Criminal Investigations, and Special Investigations Divisions assisted in the search.

Famularo was charged with two counts of burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was taken to the Bay County Jail where he is awaiting first appearance for his charges.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.