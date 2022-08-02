Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest

A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home and forcing his way into the residence on August 1st.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.

Officials say Famularo made threats to kill the babysitter before running away. When he was confronted by deputies, he jumped into Mill Creek Bayou to avoid arrest.

A resident spotted Famularo in their backyard and called 911. He then reportedly ran again and jumped back into Mill Creek Bayou.

BCSO Lieutenant Crosby and Corporal Willoughby quickly entered the water and took Famularo into custody.

Members of the BCSO Aviation Unit, Jail, Warrants, Criminal Investigations, and Special Investigations Divisions assisted in the search.

Famularo was charged with two counts of burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was taken to the Bay County Jail where he is awaiting first appearance for his charges.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the...
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach was identified as the person who gave the victim...
Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested
Officials say the bodies were found in a shallow grave on Long Round Bay Road.
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan
generic crash
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County

Latest News

Sen. Rick Scott
Florida senator continues to question Afghanistan withdrawal after al-Zawahiri killing
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time travel tuesday with local historian Bill Hudson
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate
Getting Ready for National Oyster Day
Getting Ready for National Oyster Day