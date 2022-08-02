Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday

By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th.

Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day.

Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County.

“It’s really important because not only does the seafood industry employ a lot of people, but it attracts a lot of people,” Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO for Destination PC, said.

Locals and tourists can come and taste these oysters at local restaurants like Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant.

“To be able to draw locals and tourists alike into this restaurant just to be able to get a taste of our area,” Collins Abrams, co-owner of Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, said. “Whether it’s the Fiddler Point Oysters out of Panacea, Florida, or the oysters from Murder Point out of Alabama, or the ones on the east coast side of Virginia, we’re trying to put together the saltiest oysters.”

For first time oyster eaters, Hunt’s and Destination PC are giving away golden oysters to mark the occasion.

So go out enjoy your favorite oysters at your favorite local restaurants for this special occasion.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the...
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach was identified as the person who gave the victim...
Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested
Officials say the bodies were found in a shallow grave on Long Round Bay Road.
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan

Latest News

Rain chances will remain high this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Each school in Jackson County has at least two AEDs like this one.
Jackson County Schools will have multiple AEDs after donation
Panama City Beach is looking at its largest budget in the city’s history, which is roughly $75...
Panama City Beach leaders discuss how to spend largest budget in the city’s history
Bay County Jail Expansion