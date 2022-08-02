Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th.

Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day.

Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County.

“It’s really important because not only does the seafood industry employ a lot of people, but it attracts a lot of people,” Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO for Destination PC, said.

Locals and tourists can come and taste these oysters at local restaurants like Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant.

“To be able to draw locals and tourists alike into this restaurant just to be able to get a taste of our area,” Collins Abrams, co-owner of Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, said. “Whether it’s the Fiddler Point Oysters out of Panacea, Florida, or the oysters from Murder Point out of Alabama, or the ones on the east coast side of Virginia, we’re trying to put together the saltiest oysters.”

For first time oyster eaters, Hunt’s and Destination PC are giving away golden oysters to mark the occasion.

So go out enjoy your favorite oysters at your favorite local restaurants for this special occasion.

