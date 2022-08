Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

We will continue to update this list as we find more ways to donate.

Here’s how to get involved:

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established this fund to help those impacted by flooding. All proceeds will go to flood victims. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

New Frontier Outfitters: The clothing brand, which is Morehead-based, is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money. The “Eastern Kentucky Strong” shirts are available now on their website for $20.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Kentucky American Red Cross: The nonprofit organization is taking donations for eastern Kentucky’s recovery.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Aspire Appalachia: You can donate via PayPal at paypal@aspireappalachia.org. They said to be sure to indicate your donation is for July 2022 flood relief.

Kentucky Horse Council/Kentucky Department of Agriculture: With power outages and people displaced from their homes, the Commissioner and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture are accepting donations to help those in need. The collection site is at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A, Frankfort, KY, 40601. They’re taking donations 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday through Aug. 5.

Christian Appalachian Project: Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Disaster Relief Program and Operation Sharing Program are coordinating efforts after devastating flooding struck multiple Kentucky counties, affecting more than 100,000 people. They will be coordinating muck out teams to help remove mud and flood water from inside homes. They will also organize tear out teams comprised of CAP staff and community volunteers who remove wet flooring, drywall, and insulation in order to let everything dry out before black mold sets in. In addition to deploying relief assistance, CAP’s Operation Sharing distribution warehouse will also be getting supplies to families in need.

The Franklin County Fiscal Court is taking donations through August 3. They’re requesting bottled water, diapers, baby food, nonperishable food items, personal toiletries, and cleaning supplies. You can drop them off at Franklin County Fire Station 10 located at 106 Darbyshire Circle.

Veteran’s Club is taking donations on Monday, August 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The needs are bottled water, toiletries, new clothes, non-perishable goods, cleaning supplies, tools, generators, dog/cat food, and OTC medicine. Items can be dropped off at Veteran’s Club’s headquarters at 4218 Shelbyville Road, Louisville KY 40207.

KEDC is partnering with Fayette County Schools to collect donations at 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington KY (old Herald-Leader building) on Monday, August 1 through Wednesday, August 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. KEDC is also collecting donations in Ashland at 900 Rose Road in Ashland, KY.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding people that scammers often taken advantage of these types of situations, and to always make sure your donations are going to a legitimate charity or non-profit.

Kentucky State Police is responding to the areas of eastern Kentucky that are affected. Due to a high volume of calls, they’re asking to only dial 911 if you have an emergency. They provided these numbers for other needs:

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127

If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131

You can also report a missing loved one by sending an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

Your name (first, last)

Your phone number

Missing loved ones name (first, last)

Missing loved ones county of residence

Missing loved ones description (gender, age, race, etc.)

Missing loved ones home address, and phone number (if known).

