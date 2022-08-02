JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman.

Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at approximately 4:45 p.m. and has not returned.

Officials say she may be in the company of Jeremy Hussey and potentially headed to Louisiana.

If you see Autumn or know where she may be located, you are asked to please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9648.

