Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week.

“I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on July 11th of two missing people from Dothan,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.

Law Enforcement later learned the two missing people, identified on the Sheriff’s Facebook page as Shauna Terry and boyfriend Damien Bell, could be buried off of Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay.

“The property was secured, and investigators were able to locate a freshly dug site on the back edge of the property,” Tate said.

Two bodies were found there by Bay County cadaver dogs.

On Monday, Tate said they are waiting for the medical examiner to officially identify the victims.

Officials say while the search in Holmes County was taking place, another search of a Dothan property was happening as well.

“We also executed a search warrant on Dutch Street in Dothan,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Robert Hall said. “That is believed to possibly be the site of one of the murders that took place. A lot of evidence was collected there, and we are in the process of processing that.”

Officials say Bonifay resident Sheena Marie Thurman was arrested at a motel in Dothan and is being charged with one count of murder in Alabama, and one count in Florida in connection with this case.

However, Law Enforcement believes there will be several more arrests.

“That’s why I don’t want to speculate like he said, of how many arrests there could be,” Hall said. “We could speculate all day long, but we have to follow the evidence and go with what it leads us to.”

Officials say the victims and suspect knew each other, and investigators believe they know what motivated the crime, but they are not releasing that information to the public at this time.

