Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Activity on radar will develop out of the Gulf and near the coast this morning, mostly after sunrise. Inland areas will be much clearer to start the day with plenty of sunshine. But storms will pop up away from the coast for inland areas into the afternoon. Go ahead and grab the umbrella as you head out the door for one of the scattered storms you’ll have a decent chance at catching today.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s by lunch to near 90 this afternoon outside of a storm.

Widely scattered storms will be anticipated by mid-morning on the coast and afternoons inland as our ridge of high pressure loosens its grip on our skies. We’ll have similar days ahead in the forecast right into the upcoming weekend, although support for storms may reduce slightly.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with scattered morning storms around the coast turning widely scattered inland in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits outside of a storm. Your 7 Day Forecast has those scattered hit or miss storms returning for most of the week ahead.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.