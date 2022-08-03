Arnold works into first week of fall drills

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our tour of area high school football practice fields leads us to Arnold’s practice field, where coach Shawn Campbell is heading into his second full season at the helm for the Marlins. Remember he took over midseason in the fall of 2020 when coach Vaughan departed in the midst of COVID. Last season a disappointing season at Arnold for sure. Though they were competitive in some losses, the team’s final mark wound up at 1-8. So a lot of room for improvement for the Marlins, who will compete as part of District 2 in the new Suburban 3A Class, alongside Lincoln and Rickards. For coach Campbell, the numbers starting out are strong!

“Right now, 9th through 12th, right now we’re about 70, which is a good number for us. We had more freshman come out this year in the summer than we did the last two years combined. So it’s progress, and I’m pleased with our numbers. I would hope to maybe get another ten or twelve, you know as the 9th graders come in, and some move-ins hopefully. So if we can travel around 80 I think that would be a good number for us.”

As for the mission in the first few days of fall camp, nothing too complicated says the coach.

“Get ‘em in here, get something positive done, and get ‘em home. Reall that’s the first three days in helmets, we’re just trying to crisp things up, in timing and communication. And get the young guys assigned to a spot. And make sure everybody knows where to go in the practice schedule. So when it comes to get in pads we can be efficient during practice. We’ve changed our practice schedule a little bit, we implemented a play clock during practice. So some things have changed a little bit for them. So that’s what we’re trying to do, just be efficient these first three days.”

The Marlins will get their preseason classic on the road at Bozeman on the 19th and then kick off the regular season at home against county rival Bay on the 26th.

