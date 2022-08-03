Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hosts grand opening of new radiology suite

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay set out a few years ago to provide better healthcare access to their patients.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Bay set out a few years ago to provide better healthcare access to their patients.

On Wednesday, they hosted a grand opening of their new radiology suite in Panama City that will do just that.

The new area for radiology includes MRIs, X-rays, CT scans, fluoroscopy and multi-use space.

The new upgrade will provide more jobs and better access to healthcare for those in Bay County.

“This is critically important; as a level two trauma center, as a comprehensive cardiac center, as we are bringing to the community now breast imaging for women’s health,” Dr. Mario Pulido, Chief Medical Officer for Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and the Midwest Market, said. “And really all of this work is around coordination of delivery of health care to the community. So less and less as we advance these projects forward, are members of this community going to have to relocate or travel out of the area to get similar studies as you would be accustomed to in an academic center.”

The suite is centrally located in the hospital to provide patients easier access to the new machines.

Dr. Pulido says this will improve the ability to take care of patients and provide timely information about their diagnostic studies.

