Bay County Commission brings DuPont Bridge to table at meeting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners took the next steps to replace the DuPont Bridge that connects Tyndall Air Force Base and the City of Parker.

Commissioners approved a letter of support for the project at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The Florida Department of Transportation is requesting $200 million from the federal government to replace the bridge.

County leaders said this is necessary step - especially because of where it’s located.

”It’s the main access to Tyndall Air Force Base which is going to be the next base of the future,” said Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll. “Making sure we’ve got adequate access and keeping our navigation channels open provides more commerce, so we’re excited and would love to get the support. Hopefully we’ll get those federal dollars so we can get this bridge replaced.”

County commissioners said the new bridge will be taller to be able to withstand a possible disaster. It will also have 10-foot walking paths on both sides of it. The replacement has been on the agenda for several years.

Construction could start in the next couple of years if the grant funding is approved.

