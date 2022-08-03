BDS adopts tentative budget and proposed millage for upcoming school year

With inflation, Bay District School board members are trying to raise money, without raising...
With inflation, Bay District School board members are trying to raise money, without raising taxes.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With inflation, Bay District School board members are trying to raise money, without raising taxes. On Tuesday, they’re one step closer to doing so.

At a budget workshop and public hearing, board members adopted a tentative budget and proposed millage for the upcoming school year. They proposed a lower rate of 5.5 mill. This is lower than last school year’s 5.84 mill and has consistently gone down since 2009. For example, the new rate saves property owners $34 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

“The state actually sets that required local effort, which is less. They’re able to lower that rate because of the increase in property values. You obviously multiply the rate times the value of all the property to get your revenue. The property value has increased enough that you can lower the rate and still generate more money,” District CFO Jim Loyed said.

Also in this year’s $610 million budget, there are salary increases for employees. This budget is more than $70 million more than last year.

The final millage and budget will be voted on September 8th.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the...
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach was identified as the person who gave the victim...
Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested
Officials say the bodies were found in a shallow grave on Long Round Bay Road.
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan

Latest News

Tuesday is more than just August 2nd, it's a time for families to meet the men and women who...
39 law enforcement agencies recognized at Bay County National Night Out
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
The DuPont Bridge will need to be replaced.
Bay County Commission brings DuPont Bridge to table at meeting
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta