Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain high for the next several days
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will remain unsettled for the next several days as a trough of low pressure lingers over the SE U.S. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see storms develop near the coast and then move inland. Rain chances will be 60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances stay high through Thursday before decreasing a little Friday and Saturday. Rain chances increase by Sunday into next week with highs near 90 and lows in the 70s.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

