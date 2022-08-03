Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor

Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor(walton county)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man has been found guilty by a Holmes County jury for soliciting a minor via social media.

Samuel Carl Lepone, 33, faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for two third-degree felonies. Lepone was found guilty on charges of unlawful sexual conduct and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Officials say the case against Lepone began in September 2020, when he sent an unsolicited nude photo of himself to a young adult in Holmes County. The picture was reported to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, which began an investigation into Lepone’s activities.

Using a fake account, an undercover officer began trading messages with Lepone. Officials say he sent a video of himself engaged in sex and later solicited sex from who he believed to be a teen girl. The undercover officer was able to confirm Lepone’s identity and he was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the...
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
Dothan police investigators prepare crime scene kit during a July 29, 2022 murder investigation
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach was identified as the person who gave the victim...
Fort Walton Beach man involved in overdose death arrested
Officials say the bodies were found in a shallow grave on Long Round Bay Road.
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan

Latest News

Tuesday is more than just August 2nd, it's a time for families to meet the men and women who...
39 law enforcement agencies recognized at Bay County National Night Out
The DuPont Bridge will need to be replaced.
Bay County Commission brings DuPont Bridge to table at meeting
With inflation, Bay District School board members are trying to raise money, without raising...
BDS adopts tentative budget and proposed millage for upcoming school year
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta