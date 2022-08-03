Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man has been found guilty by a Holmes County jury for soliciting a minor via social media.

Samuel Carl Lepone, 33, faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for two third-degree felonies. Lepone was found guilty on charges of unlawful sexual conduct and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Officials say the case against Lepone began in September 2020, when he sent an unsolicited nude photo of himself to a young adult in Holmes County. The picture was reported to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, which began an investigation into Lepone’s activities.

Using a fake account, an undercover officer began trading messages with Lepone. Officials say he sent a video of himself engaged in sex and later solicited sex from who he believed to be a teen girl. The undercover officer was able to confirm Lepone’s identity and he was arrested.

