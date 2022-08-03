Wear It Wednesday styled by Southern Roots Boutique

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear It Wednesday was styled by Southern Roots Boutique.

Jamie Watson, the boutique owner, said the outfit choices were all about bright summer colors, versatile clothing pieces, and outfits that can transition into fall.

Jamie styled Sam in the winning viewer-voted royal blue blazer and shorts set.

Jamie styled Jessica in the winning viewer-voted pink and yellow floral dress. Jessica paired this with a yellow cardigan.

Southern Roots Boutique is located inside The Marketplace located at 12101 Panama City Beach Parkway.

To hear more about this week’s other outfit options, you can watch the video attached to this story.

