Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We’ll see some more scattered storms developing out of the Gulf and moving onto the coast again this morning. They’ll increase in numbers by mid-morning. Eventually some will reach inland into the midday and afternoon, but the morning should be fairly quiet inland with partly cloudy skies. So go ahead and keep the umbrella around with you today.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid to start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We’ll warm our way into the upper 80s by lunch and to near 90 in the afternoon outside of a storm.

The scattered storms develop in a similar fashion for today as to what we saw yesterday. A few gulf storms move onto the coast in the morning, followed up by widely scattered storms into the midday while things quiet down inland late in the day and into the evening. This pattern will stick around into Thursday before breaking slightly on Friday.

A mid-level low spins off to the west taking the added lift for widely scattered storms to the Western Gulf Thursday night into Friday. However, we’ll sit just west of a ridge of high pressure in the Western Atlantic. Caught in between these two features we should still manage to develop a few scattered or spotty storms.

A very diurnal pattern of sea breeze storms develops into the weekend as we sit just to the west of the ridge of high pressure. Southeasterly flow in the atmosphere will lead to a robust sea breeze producing widespread coverage of rain for roughly an hour or a little more each day.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms around. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has chances for rain sticking around into the end of the week and weekend with a small downturn in storms on Friday.

