The 53rd Possum Festival returns in Wausau

Attention all marsupial lovers, the 53rd Annual Possum Festival in Wausau is back this weekend.
Attention all marsupial lovers, the 53rd Annual Possum Festival in Wausau is back this weekend.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The marsupials are back.

Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see any of these cute guys running around because the 53rd Annual Possum Festival returns to Wausau.

“This possum festival originated to commemorate the idea of the possum,” Joe Phillips, MC for the Possum Festival, said. “About how it helped us survive during the depression, people ate possums.”

Speaking of food, you’ll find a peculiar dessert at the festival.

“We have a thing called possum ice cream.,” Phillips said. “It’s made out of persimmons because possums ate persimmons.”

Events kick off with a concert Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

“Then we’ll actually have our possum king and queen contest,” Phillips said. “Which is unique itself.”

This contest is quite the show.

“I decided I would come out here and make everybody aware of these wonderful little, beautiful little creatures,” Prissy Possum, Possum Festival, said. “I shared some recipes, i danced a little bit, and had a very large time.”

The reigning possum king has enjoyed his possum throne this past year.

“It meant a lot to me to get this privilege to be toting this crown around,” JJ Da Possum, Possum Festival, said. “It’s kind of heavy sometimes, but hey man life’s heavy.”

And when life gets heavy, the king can uplift you with a song.

“Possum and taters, possum and taters, what will I be without possum and taters,” Da Possum said. “Only two things that money can’t buy and that’s true love and possum and taters.”

It’s a family friendly event.

Serving the community and celebrating possums, it’s all part of the culture here in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate
Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

Latest News

Penalties for Stealing Election Signs Ahead of Primary Elections
Stolen Election Signs Ahead of the Political Season
Rain chances continue over the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
What Drivers Need to Know About School Zone and Bus Safety
School Zones and Bus Safety
Rain chances continue over the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast