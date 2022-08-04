The 53rd Possum Festival returns in Wausau

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The marsupials are back.

Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see any of these cute guys running around because the 53rd Annual Possum Festival returns to Wausau.

“This possum festival originated to commemorate the idea of the possum,” Joe Phillips, MC for the Possum Festival, said. “About how it helped us survive during the depression, people ate possums.”

Speaking of food, you’ll find a peculiar dessert at the festival.

“We have a thing called possum ice cream.,” Phillips said. “It’s made out of persimmons because possums ate persimmons.”

Events kick off with a concert Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

“Then we’ll actually have our possum king and queen contest,” Phillips said. “Which is unique itself.”

This contest is quite the show.

“I decided I would come out here and make everybody aware of these wonderful little, beautiful little creatures,” Prissy Possum, Possum Festival, said. “I shared some recipes, i danced a little bit, and had a very large time.”

The reigning possum king has enjoyed his possum throne this past year.

“It meant a lot to me to get this privilege to be toting this crown around,” JJ Da Possum, Possum Festival, said. “It’s kind of heavy sometimes, but hey man life’s heavy.”

And when life gets heavy, the king can uplift you with a song.

“Possum and taters, possum and taters, what will I be without possum and taters,” Da Possum said. “Only two things that money can’t buy and that’s true love and possum and taters.”

It’s a family friendly event.

Serving the community and celebrating possums, it’s all part of the culture here in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.