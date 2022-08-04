Creek runs red after food dye mishap

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) - It was a bizarre sight in New Jersey where a creek ran red due to a food dye mishap.

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.

It turns out that a beverage facility was to blame.

Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)

Officials said it happened after the TopPop Packaging Company improperly discharged red dye into the wastewater treatment system.

While the substance was not hazardous, the beverage manufacturer did receive a violation.

Officials said the red dye should clear in 24 to 48 hours.

