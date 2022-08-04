Final 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecasts

This is the final forecast from CSU for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season.
This is the final forecast from CSU for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season.(WJHG)
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Colorado State and NOAA have adjusted their forecasts for the Atlantic Hurricane Season showing a small decrease in activity. Overall conditions remain favorable for an above average year.

Colorado State’s forecast has reduced the total number of storms from the previous season forecast by two. They’ve dropped the number of hurricanes to develop by two, and have reduced the number of major hurricanes forecast to develop by one. This slight decrease in activity is also seen from NOAA’s final numbers as well. The chances of an above normal season has decreased from 65% earlier this year to 60% and the likelihood of an average season has risen to 30%.

NOAA has decreased it's likelihood of an above average year slightly.
NOAA has decreased it's likelihood of an above average year slightly.(WJHG)

There are several factors still in place for an active year across the Atlantic Basin. La Niña is expected to continue which brings lower wind shear. Trade winds across the Atlantic are down. The Western African Monsoon trough is active. Sea surface temperatures remain above average.

Keep in mind that 90% of the named storms in the Atlantic Hurricane Season occur between the months of August and October.

Activity in the Tropical Atlantic is most active August through October.
Activity in the Tropical Atlantic is most active August through October.(WJHG)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate
Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

Latest News

September 10th is the peak of hurricane season.
Are the tropics about to heat up?
A look at the next 10 days in the Atlantic basin according to the European model.
WJHG Tropics Update
Hurricane Flags
Updated Hurricane Outlook
CSU has increased their forecast for tropical activity for 2022 from their previous April...
Colorado State updates Tropical Atlantic Forecast