Florida Department of Correction officers awarded historic raise

The state awarded the department a historic salary increase for certified officers, probation...
The state awarded the department a historic salary increase for certified officers, probation officers, and correctional officers.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Department of Corrections employees are getting a raise. The state awarded the department a historic salary increase.

This goes for certified officers, probation officers, and correctional officers. Officers were making $15 an hour. Now, with the raise, those officers now start off at $20 an hour, or an annual salary of $41,600.

Officials said before, the pay wasn’t competitive enough and led to hiring issues.

“It’s a great agency. I’ve got over 31 years and I’m proof that we’re the place to come work for,” 2nd Judicial Circuit Administrator Brylan Jacobs said.

“It’s so important that the one thing people don’t realize until they get there is how the Department of Corrections is a family. You meet so many people in your career, you have the opportunity to change lives. Not just the staff because we have the opportunity to impact them daily, but also the inmates and offenders under our supervision,” Florida Department of Corrections NWFL Reception Center Warden Gary Hewett said. “The staff have an opportunity to impact them daily. That’s an opportunity that once it happens, you just can’t express in words how great it feels for those staff to do that.”

Officers will also receive a reward for staying within the department. The retention pay bonuses will range from $1,000 to up to $2,500.

