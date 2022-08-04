Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.

The driver, Richard Steven Kelly Jr, 37, from Columbus, Georgia was taken into custody.

Deputies say when they searched Kelly’s car, they found a backpack with 47.4 grams of cocaine, LSD, and other drug paraphernalia, as well as $11,000.

Kelly was arrested for driving under the influence, trafficking cocaine of more than 28 grams, possession of LSD, and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as aggravated fleeing and eluding.

