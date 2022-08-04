Last-minute family fun in this week’s Sweet Summertime

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students returning to school can be expensive for families.

In this week’s Sweet Summertime, we shared ideas for inexpensive fun you can have before the new school year starts.

Indoor activities- beat the heat and try some of these games to pass the time, odds are you probably already have these around the house!

Board games- Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders, Monopoly.

Card games- Go Fish!, Crazy Eights, War.

Outdoor activities- soak up the sun a few more times before school starts with these activities.

Blow bubbles

Water balloons

Visit area parks- Frank Brown Park, Oaks by the Bay Park, Beach Drive Park.

Visit area state parks- Camp Helen State Park, St. Andrews State Park.

Check out some more last-minute family fun in the video attached to this article.

