Mother and daughter duo taking on school together

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The first day of school is always exciting for parents and their kids. But for mother and daughter duo, Taiquasia Pugh and Connie Lauderdale are breaking the mold by attending school together

“I think she got me up at 6:30 a.m. fully dressed she was like it is time for school, I said well okay I guess I’ll get up now then. My alarm goes off at 7 instead of 6:30,” Pugh said.

This mother and daughter are going to school together at Haney Technical College. Although they are in different programs it doesn’t mean they can’t encourage one another.

“It feels great already on the first day that I am going to spend my last moments pretty much finishing while she is beginning,” Pugh said. “So I get to see her on my last day and get to tell her mom I passed my exams, I am done with school.”

There is no better motivation than your mom cheering you on. Or your daughter saying it’s never too late to go back to school.

“She was so nervous and anxious I was like mom you got it you are a smart woman you know how to get in and out of everything,” Pugh said.

This dynamic duo wants everyone to know there is no age limit on fulfilling your dreams

“Sign up for Haney. Doesn’t matter how old you are it doesn’t have an age for education so always just take that leap of faith and just go for it,” Pugh said.

Pugh’s mom already has plenty of life experience. She’s been working in the medical field but now she is getting the education to become a registered nurse.

However, her daughter is just getting started and still figuring out what her future holds.

“I love to model I love to sing. I have different talents so I don’t know exactly which one I want to go for but this is definitely a stepping stone for me,” Pugh said.

But she will never give up especially with her mom by her side.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.