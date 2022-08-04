NextStep at Endeavor Academy gearing up for inaugural two year program

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a successful pilot program in the Spring, NextStep at Endeavor Academy in Marianna is gearing up to start its first full two-year program.

“The participants are going to have a unique opportunity to learn independent living skills and employment skills,” Program Director Tammy Dasher said.

We’re told even though there are a few similar programs, this is the only one guaranteeing employment to the participants.

“They will participate in employment experiences which will range from paid competitive employment, or there could also be an internship that is unpaid or volunteer just depending on the individual,” Dasher said.

Applications are being accepted until August 19, and officials say they are looking for about six participants.

Even though the two year program will be starting at the end of the month, officials say they hope to be moving into their new building on the Endeavor property in October.

“We’ll have a large kitchen with four teaching stations there,” Program Coordinator Ronda Burke said. “Four stoves, ovens, the full kitchen. We’ll also have a studio apartment that will have the living room, the kitchen, the bathroom.”

Participants will also have weekly social outings in both Marianna and Tallahassee. Officials say they can’t wait to get started.

“We’re just thrilled,” Burke said. “We’re thrilled for the response we’ve already received, we’ve already been receiving applications. That’s really it, we’re just really happy and ready to go.”

The deadline to apply for the inaugural two year program is August 19, and the start date is August 29. To apply, click here https://nextstepatendeavor.org/.

