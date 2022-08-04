NextStep at Endeavor Academy gearing up for inaugural two year program

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a successful pilot program in the Spring, NextStep at Endeavor Academy in Marianna is gearing up to start its first full two-year program.

“The participants are going to have a unique opportunity to learn independent living skills and employment skills,” Program Director Tammy Dasher said.

We’re told even though there are a few similar programs, this is the only one guaranteeing employment to the participants.

“They will participate in employment experiences which will range from paid competitive employment, or there could also be an internship that is unpaid or volunteer just depending on the individual,” Dasher said.

Applications are being accepted until August 19, and officials say they are looking for about six participants.

Even though the two year program will be starting at the end of the month, officials say they hope to be moving into their new building on the Endeavor property in October.

“We’ll have a large kitchen with four teaching stations there,” Program Coordinator Ronda Burke said. “Four stoves, ovens, the full kitchen. We’ll also have a studio apartment that will have the living room, the kitchen, the bathroom.”

Participants will also have weekly social outings in both Marianna and Tallahassee. Officials say they can’t wait to get started.

“We’re just thrilled,” Burke said. “We’re thrilled for the response we’ve already received, we’ve already been receiving applications. That’s really it, we’re just really happy and ready to go.”

The deadline to apply for the inaugural two year program is August 19, and the start date is August 29. To apply, click here https://nextstepatendeavor.org/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
The Department of Financial Services outlined how Florida's economic growth has outpaced the...
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate
Officials say the bodies were found in a shallow grave on Long Round Bay Road.
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan

Latest News

Mother and daughter duo taking on school together.
Mother and daughter duo taking on school together
Rain chances return some on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances return some on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Autism School Program Begins
Autism School Program Begins