Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card 10 times in three days at local businesses.

Detectives with the PCPD were notified of fraudulent charges on a credit card by multiple businesses between July 25th and July 27th.

Video was obtained from several businesses that showed the suspect using the stolen credit card.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. He is believed to have left on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

