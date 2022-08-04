Thursday Evening Forecast

The summer weather pattern continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern continues to look unsettled in the panhandle through the weekend ahead, but we are not expecting anything unusual for this time of year. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 70s. On Friday expect scattered storms to develop on the SE flow starting over the Forgotten Coast first and then pushing inland. Highs will reach the low 90s w/feels like temps over 100. Rain chances will be 50%. The rain chances will continue through the upcoming weekend and on into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate
Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The...
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says midday scattered storms flare up today.
Thursday Forecast
A look at the next 10 days in the Atlantic basin according to the European model.
WJHG Tropics Update
Rain chances return some on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says widely scattered storms return into the midday today.
Wednesday Forecast