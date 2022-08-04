Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern continues to look unsettled in the panhandle through the weekend ahead, but we are not expecting anything unusual for this time of year. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 70s. On Friday expect scattered storms to develop on the SE flow starting over the Forgotten Coast first and then pushing inland. Highs will reach the low 90s w/feels like temps over 100. Rain chances will be 50%. The rain chances will continue through the upcoming weekend and on into next week.

