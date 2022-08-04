Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’ll be another toasty day outside of showers and storms, dress comfortably. Highs today reach up to near 90 this afternoon with a heat index near 100.

It’s a quiet start before sunrise, however, scattered storms return to our coast early on this morning just after sunrise. We’ll see them spread inland into the midday. So go ahead and keep the umbrella close by especially for the morning and midday today.

They’ll be small in size, but certainly could produce heavy rains as they move from southeast to northwest across the coast. A few hours after sunrise and toward the midday they’ll be able to spread a bit further inland. Most of the rain will come to an end through the afternoon as the storms slide up into Alabama.

We’ll get a similar setup into Friday, but the storms may be a bit fewer in numbers as an upper level ridge strengthens slightly. Conditions ripen into the weekend for a few rounds of storms as an upper level low moves in. Early morning storms near the coast will be possible, as well as, sea breeze afternoon storms inland and decent evening storms. While coverage across the Panhandle looks high, it shouldn’t be an all day rain in any one spot.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs near 90 and feels like temperature near 100 outside a scattered storm in the morning or midday. Your 7 Day Forecast has a slight dip in the number of storms we see develop on Friday before storm activity picks right back up into the weekend.

