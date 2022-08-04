Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances return on Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a drier day than expected on Wednesday we are expecting scattered storms to return on Thursday. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s. On Thursday we will see scattered storms near the coast in the AM gradually moving inland. Rain will likely start near the Forgotten Coast and gradually move inland. Rain chances will be 50%. Highs will reach close to 90. Slightly drier air returns Friday decreasing rain chances just a bit. Over the upcoming weekend expect a 50% chance of storms with highs near 90.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

