Avoid the latest cryptocurrency scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The latest cryptocurrency scam known as “pig butchering” or “pig slaughtering” encourages victims to put more and more money into a fake cryptocurrency investment only to “fatten them up” before a scammer disappears with their cryptocurrency.

This scam is most commonly seen on dating sites and social media.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, spoke with NewsChannel 7 about what to look for and ways to avoid these scammers.

Patronis shared these tips:

Only scammers demand payment in cryptocurrency. No legitimate business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency in advance – not to buy something, and not to protect your money. That’s always a scam.

Only scammers will guarantee profits or big returns. Don’t trust people who promise you can quickly and easily make money in the crypto markets.

Never mix online dating and investment advice. If you meet someone on a dating site or app, and they want to show you how to invest in crypto, or asks you to send them crypto, that’s a scam.

For more tips on how to avoid cryptocurrency scams, click here.

