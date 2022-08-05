Avoid the latest cryptocurrency scam

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The latest cryptocurrency scam known as “pig butchering” or “pig slaughtering” encourages victims to put more and more money into a fake cryptocurrency investment only to “fatten them up” before a scammer disappears with their cryptocurrency.

This scam is most commonly seen on dating sites and social media.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, spoke with NewsChannel 7 about what to look for and ways to avoid these scammers.

Patronis shared these tips:

  • Only scammers demand payment in cryptocurrency. No legitimate business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency in advance – not to buy something, and not to protect your money. That’s always a scam.
  • Only scammers will guarantee profits or big returns. Don’t trust people who promise you can quickly and easily make money in the crypto markets.
  • Never mix online dating and investment advice. If you meet someone on a dating site or app, and they want to show you how to invest in crypto, or asks you to send them crypto, that’s a scam.

For more tips on how to avoid cryptocurrency scams, click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
Suspect wanted by PCPD for using stolen credit card
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Latest News

Ways to save on back-to-school supplies.
Ways to save on back-to-school shopping
New Panama City Archery Shop Hits the Bullseye
New Panama City Archery Shop Hits the Bullseye
The Dolphins moving up in class and hoping for back to back titlles
Mosley back to work defending that title
Inaugural Hispanic Basketball League hosts championship game
Inaugural Hispanic Basketball League hosts championship game