Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected.

The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center.

At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods.

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The trip will be Biden’s first trip outside of Washington since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He has been in isolation awaiting a negative virus test since July 30 with a rebound case of the virus.

The death toll in the flooding disaster in Kentucky is rising. (CNN, Kentucky National Guard, KY Governor's Office, WLEX, The Hindman Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
Suspect wanted by PCPD for using stolen credit card
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid.
New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid
David Allen Bastian has been arrested and charged with One count of Capital Murder, One count...
Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted

Latest News

FILE - Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Traffic is backed up on Back Beach Road on the west end of Panama City Beach after a crash this...
Three car crash on Back Beach, traffic backed up
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud