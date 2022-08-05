Fishing and Rodeos with Captain Anderson’s Marina

End of Red Snapper Season
By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fishing season is going on strong at Captain Anderson’s Marina.

While you may not be able to fish for snapper right now, charters at Captain Anderson’s Marina have an extended season until midnight on August 18th.

The triggerfish season is open now until December 31st, while the amberjack season opens on September 1st.

Next month Captain Anderson’s Marina is hosting the 2nd Annual PCB Fishing Rodeo.

The Rodeo will be held from September 23rd, 2022- October 9th, 2022.

For more information on the Rodeo, you can visit their website here.

