Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a mainly clear start to the morning. However, not completely clear. A stray shower is cruised along the Forgotten Coast this morning, and a couple more stray early morning showers are possible to develop. The better chance at a hit or miss storm today comes in the afternoon.

Otherwise, we’re getting going with our classic warm and humid feel as we start the day in the mid 70s for both the temperatures and the dew points. A southeasterly flow today allows for us to warm up quickly into the upper 80s by lunch and low 90s this afternoon.

The heat of the day will set off the sea breeze as well as daytime heating showers and storms. They’ll be widely scattered this afternoon across the Panhandle, but should be fairly passing in nature, not lasting more than an hour for most who see it. About half of the Panhandle will pick up on a scattered storm today.

However, conditions ripen into the weekend for a few rounds of storms as an upper level low moves in. Early morning storms near the coast will be possible, as well as, sea breeze afternoon storms inland and decent evening storms. While coverage across the Panhandle looks high, it shouldn’t be an all day rain in any one spot.

Both days this weekend will have storms develop. Sunday appears to be the more unsettled day of the weekend with greater coverage of storms.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs near 90 and feels like temperature near 100 outside a scattered storm. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more hit or miss storms for Saturday but more hits than misses for Sunday, yet still plenty of time to get outdoors both days.

