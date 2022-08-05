Inaugural Hispanic Basketball League hosts championship game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shooting for a better community for the kids that’s what the local Hispanic Basketball League is all about.

The Hispanic Ministry of St. Andrews Assembly of God put on the league’s championship on Thursday night in its inaugural tournament.

Panhandle Credit Union sponsored the event, and Bay District Schools allowed the league to use its facilities.

Over 42 middle and high school students from the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, Guatemala, and the Philippines competed in the tournament. It came down to the last two teams, the “Heat” and the “Warriors”.

But for this tournament, it’s more about bringing the kids together.

”Everything started because we wanted to help the youth. That’s the reason that we start this basketball league. Even through the year, we have English classes for the student. As well we have a soccer league for students between five and eleven years. We are here not just for the Spanish community but the community as well,” Pastor Roman, St. Andrews Assembly of God Pastor for Hispanic Ministry, said.

The league’s “Heat” team went on to defeat the “Warriors” team by a score of 78 to 60.

Roman hopes to bring the league back next year and for more years to come.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.