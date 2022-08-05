New Panama City Archery Shop Hits the Bullseye

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new place in Panama City where you can get anything you need when it comes to bows and arrows. EZ Ride Archery recently opened its doors on Hwy. 231, with everything for experienced to novice archers.

”All the new innovations coming out we are on top of the game here,” said Danny Wells, Manager at EZ Ride Archery.

When shooting a bow, they say it’s important to relax, but for Danny Wells, he’s been doing everything but the past few weeks.

“We do everything from string, to set up builds from start to finish,” said Wells. “Anywhere from tournament shooting to recreational shooting, hunting aspects.”

After weeks of intense focus, EZ Rides Archery opened up in Panama City. It’s the brainchild of Martin Murdock who owns EZ Ride Golf Carts next door. After traveling to Marianna for years to get Danny’s expertise, he recruited him to run his new shop.

”I used to be a manager of another archery shop for over 10 years. So a lot of these guys are used to me being there,” said Wells.

And that was right on target. Danny knows everything from the draw to the nose button. A deep knowledge of the craft, helping expert and novice archers hit the bullseye.

”From anywhere from tournament shooting to recreational shooting, hunting aspects,” said Wells. “We want to be the Taj Mahal of archery.”

Lofty goals, but Danny has the record to back it up. He has been shooting a bow since he was a kid.

”Got snake bit and it’s been a beautiful thing.”

A beautiful life looking through the sights. A career of working in archery shops and even competing in archery tournaments across the nation.

“I’ve been doing this stuff since 1987 so I got a lot of years behind me. I’m the dinosaur in this business for a lot of ways.”

And the good thing about being around awhile means more shots at making a difference.

”Some of the guys I am working with now, I am working with their grandchildren and they were teenagers when I started,” said Wells. “That’s nice to be a dinosaur in a lot of ways because you get to see all the things that have been touched in your life and giving back to the community and the peers all around us is so important to me.”

Giving back for decades. One of his favorite memories was going to Jackson County schools to teach kids archery for 4-H.

“When they actually hit the target or hit the bullseye that expression, you can not put a money factor on what that does and what that brings to me when I see that child,” said Wells. “Their enthusiasm and that joy that just got brought out in them in that moment, that’s what drives me is to see that part and that instillment in that individual.”

Because of life you’re passionate about, hits the bullseye every time.

EZ Ride Archery is holding its grand opening on August 20. The shop is currently open but will have an outdoor range ready for shooting during the grand opening.

It is located at 4133 Hwy. 231, Panama City.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.