PCPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway

PCPD is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway last seen on August 2nd.
PCPD is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway last seen on August 2nd.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway who was last seen on August 2nd at the Hidle House in Panama City.

Limon T. Wilson, 15, is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camo windbreaker, dark colored pants and tennis shoes, leaving the Hidle House off Lisenby Avenue.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
Suspect wanted by PCPD for using stolen credit card
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
David Allen Bastian has been arrested and charged with One count of Capital Murder, One count...
Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted
New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid.
New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on Back Beach Road on the west end of Panama City Beach after a crash this...
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
Triggerfish season starts today March 1, 2022 and runs through May 31, 2022.
Fishing and Rodeos with Captain Anderson’s Marina
Saving on School Supplies
Saving on School Supplies
Shooting for a better community for the kids, that’s what the local Hispanic Basketball League...
Inaugural Hispanic Basketball League hosts championship game