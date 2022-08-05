PCPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway who was last seen on August 2nd at the Hidle House in Panama City.

Limon T. Wilson, 15, is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camo windbreaker, dark colored pants and tennis shoes, leaving the Hidle House off Lisenby Avenue.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

