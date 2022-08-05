Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - A second suspect is now in custody in connection to a double murder in Holmes County.

Dothan Police said they have arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. They said Bastian is being charged with Capital Murder, one count of Kidnapping First Degree, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

Joshua Parks, left, Davante Williams, middle, and MacAuthur Hawkins, right, all of Dothan are wanted by authorities in connection to a multi-state double murder investigation. (Dothan PD)

Dothan Police and the U.S. Marshals report they are currently trying to find Joshua Parks, 36, of Dothan, Devante Williams, 32, of Dothan, and MacAuthur Hawkins, 31, of Dothan in connection to this case.

Bastian is the second suspect arrested in connection with the alleged deaths of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who Dothan Police said were reported missing on July 11th, 2022.

On July 28th, Sheena Thurman was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection to this case.

Authorities are asking if you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

