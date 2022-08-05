Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted

David Allen Bastian has been arrested and charged with One count of Capital Murder, One count...
David Allen Bastian has been arrested and charged with One count of Capital Murder, One count of Kidnapping First Degree, and One count of Abuse of a Corpse.(Dothan PD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - A second suspect is now in custody in connection to a double murder in Holmes County.

Dothan Police said they have arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. They said Bastian is being charged with Capital Murder, one count of Kidnapping First Degree, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

Joshua Parks, left, Davante Williams, middle, and MacAuthur Hawkins, right, all of Dothan are...
Joshua Parks, left, Davante Williams, middle, and MacAuthur Hawkins, right, all of Dothan are wanted by authorities in connection to a multi-state double murder investigation.(Dothan PD)

Dothan Police and the U.S. Marshals report they are currently trying to find Joshua Parks, 36, of Dothan, Devante Williams, 32, of Dothan, and MacAuthur Hawkins, 31, of Dothan in connection to this case.

Bastian is the second suspect arrested in connection with the alleged deaths of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who Dothan Police said were reported missing on July 11th, 2022.

On July 28th, Sheena Thurman was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection to this case.

Authorities are asking if you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
Suspect wanted by PCPD for using stolen credit card
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Latest News

Crypto coins
Avoid the latest cryptocurrency scam
Ways to save on back-to-school supplies.
Ways to save on back-to-school shopping
New Panama City Archery Shop Hits the Bullseye
New Panama City Archery Shop Hits the Bullseye
The Dolphins moving up in class and hoping for back to back titlles
Mosley back to work defending that title