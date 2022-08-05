Three car crash on Back Beach, traffic backed up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic is backed up on Back Beach Road on the west end of Panama City Beach after a crash this morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says three cars are involved. The accident happened near Vestavia Street, just past Ace Hardware.

Troopers say the drivers in all three cars have been taken to the hospital. We’re working to get more information. Please be careful and expect delays if you are heading that direction.

