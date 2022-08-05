Today’s Tunes with Kelsey + Tylor

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Kelsey + Tylor.

The folk duo is known for having a delicate voice with earthy guitar playing.

Kelsey + Tylor played three original songs on Today’s Tunes: Street Light, Bittersweet Routine, and No Harm, No Foul. You can stream their music on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and will soon be able to find it on Apple Music.

You can find this duo playing on Saturday, August 6th, at Bruno’s Pizza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also find their monthly lineups here on their Facebook page.

A list of Kelsey + Tylor’s other social media platforms can be found here.

To listen to their original songs from Today’s Tunes, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

