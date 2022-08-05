Ways to save on back-to-school shopping

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 5, 2022
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new school year, a new teacher, and new classmates, can be overwhelming. Add that to the stress of thinking a long list of school supplies is needed, too. So, Bay District Schools is sharing how to save while school supply shopping.

“It’s kind of a misconception that we expect kids to show up with backpacks bursting with supplies on the first day of school,” Sharon Michalik, Director of Communications for Bay District Schools, said.

There are a few ways to help students get prepared for the classroom. You can start with a basic supply list, which can differ from school to school.

“We have those basic school supply lists on our website,” Michalik said. “When you get to that homepage on the right-hand side there’s a button that says back to school. In that back-to-school tab, you can find the calendar, frequently asked questions, lunch price information, school supply information, and orientation. All those kinds of things in one place.”

Take advantage of sales.

“When it comes to those times of years when we want to make a difference in every household possible, especially ones with little kids, it’s the sales tax holiday on school supplies,” Jimmy Patronis, the state’s Chief Financial Officer, said.

Florida’s 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs through August 7th. Up until then, certain school supply items will be tax-free.

“Shop around, check websites, check your local retailers,” Patronis said. “Make sure you take advantage of this free money between now and the seventh.”

If needed, you can also reach out to your child’s school directly.

“Families can always just contact the school very discretely and confidentially if they’re struggling,” Michalik said. “The schools will do all they can to help.”

The community can help pitch in, too.

“If everybody in the community would throw some extra supplies in their grocery cart each week and take them to a local school or here to the Nelson Building we could really eliminate this need for our community,” Michalik said.

No matter the number of supplies a student has on the first day, teachers will make sure they have the tools they need to succeed.

“Our teachers don’t want any of their babies to go without,” Michalik said. “So, they’re going to do what they need to do to make sure that every student in their class has a new pack of crayons if that’s important. That’s coming out of their paycheck and that can become overwhelming.”

Easing the stress of a new year one pencil, one pen, or one glue stick at a time.

