Wettermark Keith opens newest office in Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wettermark Keith is opening their newest office in Panama City, which is the hometown of owner and managing partner Chris Keith.

The company already has offices throughout Alabama and Tennessee.

Wettermark Keith practices in multiple areas including personal injury cases, auto wrecks, social security disability, and more.

The grand opening for the office on Northside Drive was hosted August 4th at 10 p.m.

