Iso League hosts Summer Slam tournament to benefit Rutherford High Basketball

By Tony Reese
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A basketball tournament in Panama City is bringing people from all across the south to shoot some hoops, but the goal is to raise money for one local high school basketball team.

“What we’re doing is, we use the game of basketball to positively impact the youth in the communities that invite us in,” Anthony Siples, Iso League Co-Founder said.

The Iso League tipped off Friday night for the summer slam tournament at Rutherford High School, with 11 teams competing, from around Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. A chance for area athletes to showcase their talents.

“We have former collegiate players and some semi-pro guys. We have some guys that even played professionally overseas. So what it is is going to be a good team, a team-based event, because obviously, teams win games and stuff. And it’s going to be a highly competitive atmosphere,” Siples said.

But they’re also shooting to make a difference, money from the tournament will benefit the Rutherford Girls’ Basketball Team.

“It’s exciting to see these older guys, coming out competing. It’s gonna help the program. So we’re excited to have them here for this event,” Tony Davis, Rutherford High School Head Girls Basketball Coach said.

Davis says this will help them buy equipment and new uniforms, to name a few.

“Whatever the girls need to help make this year a successful year. Of course, we’re not going to use too many funds early on, because we have a whole season to go,” Davis said.

Co-founder, Vernon Alum Anthony Siples hopes this event helps spark a passion for the game.

“Typically in the south, you think football, baseball, but basketball is an up-incoming sport. It’s been around forever it’s gaining popularity. And this is another opportunity where that passion can be ignited. Because you may be the next star in the future. You might be the next star of Iso League,” Siples said.

Building better futures one hoop at a time.

There will be games played throughout the weekend.

The winning team receives $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on Back Beach Road on the west end of Panama City Beach after a crash this...
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children
A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
David Allen Bastian has been arrested and charged with One count of Capital Murder, One count...
Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted
Suspect wanted by PCPD for using stolen credit card
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses

Latest News

Panama City officials working to build back parks better than before
Panama City officials working to build back parks better than before
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Eastern Shipbuilding Group working to get back $3 billion contract
Eastern Shipbuilding Group working to get back $3 billion contract
Double Homicide in Bonifay
Double Homicide in Bonifay