Iso League hosts Summer Slam tournament to benefit Rutherford High Basketball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A basketball tournament in Panama City is bringing people from all across the south to shoot some hoops, but the goal is to raise money for one local high school basketball team.

“What we’re doing is, we use the game of basketball to positively impact the youth in the communities that invite us in,” Anthony Siples, Iso League Co-Founder said.

The Iso League tipped off Friday night for the summer slam tournament at Rutherford High School, with 11 teams competing, from around Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. A chance for area athletes to showcase their talents.

“We have former collegiate players and some semi-pro guys. We have some guys that even played professionally overseas. So what it is is going to be a good team, a team-based event, because obviously, teams win games and stuff. And it’s going to be a highly competitive atmosphere,” Siples said.

But they’re also shooting to make a difference, money from the tournament will benefit the Rutherford Girls’ Basketball Team.

“It’s exciting to see these older guys, coming out competing. It’s gonna help the program. So we’re excited to have them here for this event,” Tony Davis, Rutherford High School Head Girls Basketball Coach said.

Davis says this will help them buy equipment and new uniforms, to name a few.

“Whatever the girls need to help make this year a successful year. Of course, we’re not going to use too many funds early on, because we have a whole season to go,” Davis said.

Co-founder, Vernon Alum Anthony Siples hopes this event helps spark a passion for the game.

“Typically in the south, you think football, baseball, but basketball is an up-incoming sport. It’s been around forever it’s gaining popularity. And this is another opportunity where that passion can be ignited. Because you may be the next star in the future. You might be the next star of Iso League,” Siples said.

Building better futures one hoop at a time.

There will be games played throughout the weekend.

The winning team receives $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.