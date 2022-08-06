PCB Conservation Park trail reopens following restorations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have noticed one popular trail is back open after renovations.

“We take pride in the park, the facilities, and we want to maintain them,” Conservation Park Biologist Jim Moyer said.

That’s why Moyer said conservation and ecological restoration is an ongoing process at the park.

“Ecological restoration is wrapped into this park and so is recreational opportunities for the public,” said Moyer.

Those opportunities now include a new and improved 32-foot boardwalk on the Cypress Pond Trail.

“The wood was showing its age and would have eventually required complete removal anyway, so we went ahead and did it before we had any problems,” said Moyer.

The city announced the trail reopened Tuesday after the replacement.

“We want the user experience out here to be top notch,” said Moyer.

Moyer said maintaining all the boardwalks, as well as improving trail signage, is a part of creating that top-notch experience.

“Well I’m hoping that it will at least maintain a minimum good standards that we’ve provided the past 10 years,” said Moyer.

And good standards are hoped to be provided for the next 10 years through continued ecological restoration.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.