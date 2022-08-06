PCB Conservation Park trail reopens following restorations

If you've been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have...
If you've been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have noticed one popular trail is back open after renovations.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have noticed one popular trail is back open after renovations.

“We take pride in the park, the facilities, and we want to maintain them,” Conservation Park Biologist Jim Moyer said.

That’s why Moyer said conservation and ecological restoration is an ongoing process at the park.

“Ecological restoration is wrapped into this park and so is recreational opportunities for the public,” said Moyer.

Those opportunities now include a new and improved 32-foot boardwalk on the Cypress Pond Trail.

“The wood was showing its age and would have eventually required complete removal anyway, so we went ahead and did it before we had any problems,” said Moyer.

The city announced the trail reopened Tuesday after the replacement.

“We want the user experience out here to be top notch,” said Moyer.

Moyer said maintaining all the boardwalks, as well as improving trail signage, is a part of creating that top-notch experience.

“Well I’m hoping that it will at least maintain a minimum good standards that we’ve provided the past 10 years,” said Moyer.

And good standards are hoped to be provided for the next 10 years through continued ecological restoration.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on Back Beach Road on the west end of Panama City Beach after a crash this...
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
Suspect wanted by PCPD for using stolen credit card
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
David Allen Bastian has been arrested and charged with One count of Capital Murder, One count...
Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted
New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid.
New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid

Latest News

These three men are wanted for capital murder.
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
Eastern Shipbuilding Group speaks about Off-Shore Patrol Cutter Program.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group working to get back $3 billion contract
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Nearly four years after being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City leaders are working on...
Panama City officials working to build back parks better than before