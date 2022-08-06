Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida.

“The female subject that was killed (Terry), she was basically killed there at the scene where the burial was,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.

We’re told the cause of death for Terry was multiple gun shot wounds, and for Bell, was blunt force trauma to the head.

“We have recovered the firearm that was used and the object that was used for the blunt force trauma,” Tate said.

Tate said David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, was charged in connection with the murder in Alabama on Thursday.

However, there are still three people on the run who are wanted for capital murder: Davante Laquae Williams, Joshua Parks and Macauthur Mike Hawkins.

“What makes this case so complicated and difficult is number one, the people who were murdered were from Dothan, number two, a lot of your players and your suspects are from Dothan or not from here,” Tate said.

Officials said they believe this was an isolated incident, and other crimes, like the sale of drugs, were involved. However, the three suspects still on the run are considered dangerous, and Law Enforcement asks that you contact your local agency if you see them or have any information regarding this crime.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.