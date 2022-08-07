Oscar Patterson Academy hosts back to school blast off

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Bay District School is ready to blast off this upcoming school year.

”We’re excited to give kids an opportunity to give kids an equal opportunity like they do everywhere else,” Charlotte Blue, Oscar Patterson Academy’s Principal said.

Community members, parents, and incoming students attended a back-to-school bash to celebrate the re-opening of Oscar Patterson Academy.

“It means a lot because community involvement is extremely to Oscar Patterson without it we can’t be successful,” Blue said.

“It was a hard fight, but we’re glad to see this day come, We thank the school board members and superintendent for voting to make it happen and for putting the money behind it,” Greggory Dossie, Student Advocacy Center Director & Founder said.

As Oscar Patterson Academy prepares to open up to its students next week, Blue says she’s excited for the year ahead.

One of the things that we want to focus on is STEAM, which is Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. We want the school to focus on that so that we can build their language skills and their vocabulary skills. And build them as they go and develop, so they’ll have a wider vocabulary, so they’ll understand the type of things we want them to do and be,” Blue said.

The school will also look to incorporate other programs to help students on all learning levels.

“We’re also servicing our ESE pre-k students and our regular pre-k students. What that means is whatever the students need. We’re going to provide the services here for the students at Bay District Schools and Oscar Patterson and the community,” Denise Kelley, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning said.

Several people have played a hand in bringing Oscar Patterson back for the upcoming school year.

“We have had a whole lot of work in process. We’ve had a whole lot of meetings, trying to get the school back in action after the hurricane. And a lot of community support has been behind this,” Pamm Chapman, School Board District 3 Chair said.

“It really is great, we are excited and we have looked forward to this day and this time with great anticipation. We’ve been advocating for Oscar Patterson for a long, long time,” Dr. Rufus Wood, Bay County NAACP President said.

For one student, he says he’s ready for the year to start.

“I’m excited about learning new things, good job,” Avery Bradley, an incoming Patterson Kindergartner said.

Avery’s Dad, David Bradley says he is eager to see how the year plays out for his children.

“It’s very encouraging, you know it’s the type of programs that are being offered. The type of capabilities that come along with it are very encouraging for my wife and me and also for our kids,” Bradley said.

Soaring to new heights as they look to propel in the school year.

Principal Charlotte Blue says the school will also be a positive behavior intervention school that will focus on positive initiatives, such as rocket of the week and student of the month.

As well as different types of support and awards to give to the students.

According to School Board District 3 Chair Pamm Chapman, the overall cost for the re-opening was seven million dollars.

