Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder

Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY)-A third suspect has been arrested in a two-state double murder investigation.

Dothan police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36 years old of Dothan, Saturday after 10 p.m, according to jail records.

Parks is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Two others have been arrested and charged. However, the search continues for Devante Laquae Williams and MacAuthur Mike Hawkins.

Davante Williams and MacAuthur Hawkins are wanted in a two-state double murder investigation.
Davante Williams and MacAuthur Hawkins are wanted in a two-state double murder investigation.(WTVY)

Williams and Hawkins are wanted for one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first Degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 793-3000. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
These three men are wanted for capital murder.
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
Two sisters were booked into Bay County Jail on robbery charges after allegedly being involved...
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
Traffic is backed up on Back Beach Road on the west end of Panama City Beach after a crash this...
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

Latest News

FWC investigating boating accident in Bay County.
FWC investigating boating accident in Bay County
Community members, parents, and incoming students attended a back-to-school bash to celebrate...
Oscar Patterson Academy hosts back to school blast off
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Experts say breastfeeding helps mothers and their babies.
Local parents learn benefits of breastfeeding