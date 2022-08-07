Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY)-A third suspect has been arrested in a two-state double murder investigation.

Dothan police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36 years old of Dothan, Saturday after 10 p.m, according to jail records.

Parks is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Two others have been arrested and charged. However, the search continues for Devante Laquae Williams and MacAuthur Mike Hawkins.

Davante Williams and MacAuthur Hawkins are wanted in a two-state double murder investigation. (WTVY)

Williams and Hawkins are wanted for one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first Degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 793-3000. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.