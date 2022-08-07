UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident

FWC investigating boating accident in Bay County.
FWC investigating boating accident in Bay County.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m.

Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike.

Pike severed as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.

Officials say the incident happened late last night or early this morning.

The crash is still under investigation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An off-duty Panama City Fireboat discovered a boat Sunday morning with the engine still running that had hit a tower abutment in North Bay, near the Bailey Bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports during the search and investigation that the Panama City Fire Department was on scene doing sonar scanning, Bay County officials were on scene and Florida Fish and Wildlife Divers were in the water. Along with a 29′ Response Boat from the Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed only one individual was on the boat, and the incident was fatal but cannot confirm a name at this time. They tell us next of kin is still being notified.

FWC is currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
These three men are wanted for capital murder.
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
Two sisters were booked into Bay County Jail on robbery charges after allegedly being involved...
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
Traffic is backed up on Back Beach Road on the west end of Panama City Beach after a crash this...
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

Latest News

Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
Community members, parents, and incoming students attended a back-to-school bash to celebrate...
Oscar Patterson Academy hosts back to school blast off
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Experts say breastfeeding helps mothers and their babies.
Local parents learn benefits of breastfeeding